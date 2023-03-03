American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,039. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

