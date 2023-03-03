American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 270.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,880 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.41. 798,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

