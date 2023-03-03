American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Sells $278,306.05 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 6,811,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 990,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

