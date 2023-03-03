American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

American Acquisition Opportunity Price Performance

AMAO stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Acquisition Opportunity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

