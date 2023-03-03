Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Chairman Warner L. Baxter Sells 49,819 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.