AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Trading Up 0.3%

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.86 and last traded at $170.04. Approximately 870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.51.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $103.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.42.
AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.
