Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alvotech Stock Performance

ALVOW opened at $2.40 on Friday. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its position in Alvotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Alvotech by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

