Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASGTF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.48 on Monday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.