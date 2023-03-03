Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASGTF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $40.48 on Monday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.