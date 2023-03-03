Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIMC. Loop Capital downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 156.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

