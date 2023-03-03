Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a boost from Altium’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

