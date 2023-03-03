Altium Limited (ALU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on March 20th

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is an increase from Altium’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

Altium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About Altium

(Get Rating)

See Also

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

