Altium Limited (ALU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on March 20th

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Altium Limited (ASX:ALUGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is an increase from Altium’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

Altium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About Altium

(Get Rating)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

See Also

Dividend History for Altium (ASX:ALU)

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.