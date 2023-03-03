Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

