AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Shares Bought by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners raised its stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,470 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned 0.87% of AltC Acquisition worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AltC Acquisition by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.