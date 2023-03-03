Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $270,502.52 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $270,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $387,977.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $65.19 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.