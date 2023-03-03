Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano Sells 519 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 165,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,534. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after purchasing an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

