Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) PT Raised to $210.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $176.06 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,375 shares of company stock worth $5,593,739. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

