Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $415.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

