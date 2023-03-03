Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

