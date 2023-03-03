Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,752. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
