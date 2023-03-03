Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

LNT stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

