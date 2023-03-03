Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.7 %
LNT stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.
