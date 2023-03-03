Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.