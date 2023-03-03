Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.27.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.86. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock worth $257,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

