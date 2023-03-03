Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology stock opened at $313.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.18. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $502.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

