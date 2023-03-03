Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.
ALEC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Alector Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 43,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,102. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $670.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.