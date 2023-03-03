Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

ALEC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Alector Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 43,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,102. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $670.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

