Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

ALEC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 43,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,102. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $670.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

