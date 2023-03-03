Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Sells $106,539.33 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albemarle alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $250.38. 1,792,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.07 and a 200-day moving average of $266.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.