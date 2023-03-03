Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $81.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($106.38) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.14. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

