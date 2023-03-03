Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 25,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00.

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 394,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

