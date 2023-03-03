Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €135.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at €122.90 ($130.74) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.43. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($106.35).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

