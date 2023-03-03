Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,480,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after buying an additional 108,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,473,000 after buying an additional 266,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,153,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

