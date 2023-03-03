aelf Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. aelf has a market cap of $163.54 million and approximately $72.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004886 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002048 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.