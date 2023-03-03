aelf (ELF) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. aelf has a market capitalization of $164.18 million and approximately $52.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002051 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.