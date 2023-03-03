Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.