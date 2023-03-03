Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 67,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.