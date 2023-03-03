Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $180.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Mkm lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $137.00 and a 52-week high of $231.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

