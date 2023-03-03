AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AdTheorent updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 80,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,249. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $11.10.
Institutional Trading of AdTheorent
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 225,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 1,165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,032 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.