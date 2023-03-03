AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. AdTheorent updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 80,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,249. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,679,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 225,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 1,165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,032 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdTheorent Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

