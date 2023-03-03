Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,564 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $99,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $476.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.