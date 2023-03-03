adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of adidas from €101.00 ($107.45) to €115.00 ($122.34) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($106.38) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of adidas from €110.00 ($117.02) to €83.00 ($88.30) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of adidas from €165.00 ($175.53) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.10.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in adidas by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

