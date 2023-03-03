ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the January 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,448.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ADENTRA from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ADENTRA from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

