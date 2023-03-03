Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells $68,634.85 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $68,634.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

