Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells $68,634.85 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 659 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $68,634.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, W Bradley Bickham sold 1,502 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $156,658.60.
ADUS opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
