Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

