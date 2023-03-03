Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

