Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663,416 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Activision Blizzard worth $201,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.3 %

Activision Blizzard Profile

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $78.75. 2,860,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.