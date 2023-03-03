Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Accel Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ACEL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $816.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $288,491.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,078.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,430,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after buying an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,731,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $14,365,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

