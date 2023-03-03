Acala Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.11 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $82.33 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00022526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00220009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,353.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.14744313 USD and is up 9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $11,670,253.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

