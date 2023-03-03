Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,893 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $48,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.1 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,350.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.