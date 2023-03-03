AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,235. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

