A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ASCB opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. A SPAC II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.48.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,239,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 952,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 640,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.