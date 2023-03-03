A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.60

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.60 and traded as high as C$38.51. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.88, with a volume of 71,981 shares traded.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.78.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

