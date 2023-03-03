49,898 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. 263,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

