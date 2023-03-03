4,974 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.
NASDAQ MDB traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.04. 357,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
